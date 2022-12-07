Efinity Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $50.51 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00495958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,030.80 or 0.29903184 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,278,591 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

