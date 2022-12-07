DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

DURECT stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.17. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 610,537 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

