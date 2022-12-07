Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Down 2.0 %

OTC DRPRF opened at $110.73 on Monday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

