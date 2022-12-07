DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. DigiByte has a market cap of $120.49 million and $2.51 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,057.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00468046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00114765 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00844151 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00657565 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00243466 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,852,199,982 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
