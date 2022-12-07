Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Cerberus Capital Management L.P.

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,526,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,508,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for about 3.5% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $170,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 648.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 544,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 471,751 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 312,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

