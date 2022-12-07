Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $48.15 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,361 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.93% of Kura Oncology worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 37,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,830. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

