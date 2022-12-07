Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Boosted by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $439.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,540. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $15,372,332 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

