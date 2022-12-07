Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) vs. Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Financial Comparison

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Micro Focus International and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Micro Focus International and Datable Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.73 -$424.40 million N/A N/A Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.47 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.18

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Datable Technology -117.79% N/A -230.60%

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

