Dan L Duncan Foundation Has $43.83 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 66.3% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 9,776,825 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.