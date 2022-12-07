Dan L Duncan Foundation Has $43.83 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 66.3% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 9,776,825 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10.

