CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,194 shares during the period. CVR Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of CVR Energy worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

