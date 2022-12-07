CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

CSP Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Activity at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,415 shares of company stock worth $84,162. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.