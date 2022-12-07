Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Datadog comprises about 0.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. 135,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,051. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and have sold 200,161 shares valued at $15,282,919. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

