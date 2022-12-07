Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

