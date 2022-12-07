Corton Capital Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.