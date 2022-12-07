Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,138 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.