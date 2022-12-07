Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,733 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.06. 77,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,352. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

