Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 876,411 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876,411 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 674,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,828,948. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

