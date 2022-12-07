Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 4,530 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

