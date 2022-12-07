Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IQV traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $206.49. 37,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,754. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33.
IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
