Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $206.49. 37,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,754. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

