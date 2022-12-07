Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 1,479.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,816 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Valaris worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Valaris by 275.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $9,493,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 21,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,937. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

