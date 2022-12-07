Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 207,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,949. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

