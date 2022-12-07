Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 7,791 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

EFX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

