Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 872 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 933,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

