Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $357.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

