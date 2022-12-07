Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 46,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

