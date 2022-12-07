Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Booking by 38.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 51,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $77.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,964.59. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,849.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,913.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

