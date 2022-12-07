Conversant Capital LLC Grows Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living makes up 2.7% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

