Contour Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Contour Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766,951 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after buying an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 102,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

