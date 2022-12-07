Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 2,226,186 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Contour Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226,186 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises about 4.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Outfront Media worth $50,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $729,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 12.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $403,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 33.1% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 40.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

