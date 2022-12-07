Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,265. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

