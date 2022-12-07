Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $604,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 71,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

