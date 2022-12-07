Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 2,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

