Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $503,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 1,241,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.