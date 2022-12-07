Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $1.23 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

