Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VMI traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.42. 5,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,647. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

