Concentric Capital Strategies LP Grows Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises 1.6% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 73.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 459,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $7,855,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 74.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

FLR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

