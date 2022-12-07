Compound Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Compound has a market capitalization of $277.00 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $38.12 or 0.00223807 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.69543336 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $20,705,342.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

