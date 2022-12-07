Comparing Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 37.86% 21.50% 1.60% First National 24.57% 13.43% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 3.17 $899.20 million $9.35 6.41 First National $47.32 million 2.42 $10.36 million $2.27 8.06

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First National. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 2 0 2.50 First National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $89.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. First National has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats First National on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 20 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

