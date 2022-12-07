Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares during the period. Community Health Systems makes up 1.3% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 386,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,543. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

