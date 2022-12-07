Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

