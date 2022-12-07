Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Community Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial
About Community Financial
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Financial (TCFC)
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.