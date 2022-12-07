Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 31%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) was up 31% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 175,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 83,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$16.96 million and a PE ratio of -185.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

