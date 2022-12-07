Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,567 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 1,154,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,949,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.