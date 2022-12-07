Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 39,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,275. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

