Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %
IRM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 39,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,275. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.