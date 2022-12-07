Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. 762,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,837,440. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $324.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $399.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

