Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 36,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,201. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

