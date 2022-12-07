Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 338,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,592,115. The stock has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

