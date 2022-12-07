Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $120.30. 32,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.