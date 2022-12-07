Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

