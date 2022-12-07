Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $280.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,047,132. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.