Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $551,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.15.

